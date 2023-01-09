A teenager was one of two people arrested following a report of a robbery of patrons at an Arima bar.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force - North and Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID) held an 18-year-old and a 26-year-old, both of Diego Martin, shortly after the alleged robbery around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A quantity of items which were allegedly stolen, were recovered.
The search continues for a third person.
Also in the Northern Division, officers of the Arima CID responded to a report of warehouse breaking with intent around 1 p.m. on Saturday in Arima.
Officers allegedly saw a man attempted to remove items from the premises of a business place.
A 40-year-old man of Malabar, was arrested.
Across in the Port of Spain Division, officers of the Port of Spain Gang and Intelligence Unit, acting on information relative to a home invasion which occurred in the Valsayn area on Friday, executed a search warrant at the Laventille home of a male suspect.
The exercise, conducted on Sunday, resulted in officers allegedly finding on the premises, a quantity of items which were reported stolen.
A search of a second house a short distance away led to the discovery of more allegedly stolen items.
Two people were arrested during the exercise for allegedly obstructing the officers during the execution of the searches.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.