A teenager was one of three people arrested and guns and ammunition found by police on Thursday.
Officers, during an exercise in the Arima area, searched a house at Trainline Road. This resulted in a revolver allegedly being found.
An 18-year-old who was at the house at the time of the exercise was arrested, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force, the Northern Division Gang Intelligence Unit and the Canine Branch, conducted the exercise around 6:30 a.m.
A minor was also arrested for possession of seven rounds of ammunition.
Also, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday and went to Production Avenue, Sea Lots, where they saw a man acting suspiciously.
The officers approached the suspect and conducted a search, which resulted in one Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition allegedly being found in his possession.
The same party of officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home where they allegedly found one Taurus revolver and seven rounds of ammunition on the premises.
The 24-year-old suspect of the area is expected to be charged with possession of firearm and ammunition, the police's post said.