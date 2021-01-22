A 15-year-old Penal boy who allegedly stole the private car and other items of a police officer has been arrested by police.
In the officer’s vehicle were his Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) operational jacket, his TTPS identification card and badge, an extendable baton, one pair of handcuffs, his holster and wallet, as well as wife’s cell phone.
The teenager was charged with two counts of robbery with aggravation.
On January 19, police received a distress call from the victim that his Chevy Cruze was stolen at Sunrees Road Extension, Penal.
The victim, a police officer, parked his vehicle along the roadway and left his wife and mother seated in the vehicle.
As the officer left the location, two men - one armed with a gun - approached the vehicle and held up the women.
The thieves ordered them out of the vehicle, and sped off.
Police on mobile patrol immediately responded to the all-points-bulletin and spotted the vehicle along Station 10 Road, Penal, where a chase ensued.
The vehicle subsequently crashed into some pipelines.
One of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled leaving behind the other.
The occupant, later discovered to be a 15-year-old teen, was caught trying to flee with a black tactical bag which contained other items belonging to the victim.
The suspect was subsequently charged by PC Hosein, and was taken to the Fyzabad Detention Centre awaiting his virtual court hearing before a Juvenile magistrate.
Police are following several leads that will lead to the capture of the other suspect.
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the man is strongly asked to contact the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 647-1233 or the police hotline 555.