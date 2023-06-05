The public’s help is being sought to find 14-year-old Carmichael Mascall.
Mascall of Burrow Road, Maracas Bay, was last seen on June 3 and was reported missing to the Maracas Bay police station.
He is of African descent, slim built, dark brown in complexion, five feet, two inches tall and has short, black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Maracas Bay police station at 669- 4136 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.