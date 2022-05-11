Aaron Ali has been charged with the murder of Junior Rivers.
Rivers, 45, was shot and killed on April 14 while at Peytonville Road, Arima. The air conditioning technician resided at Darceuil Lane, Belmont.
Self-employed Ali, 19 of Kelly Street, Carapo, was also charged with attempted murder, possession of firearm and ammunition, and possession of these items to endanger life.
The charges were laid by constable Diaz of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Tuesday. Ali who was arrested at his home on May 5, was expected to appear before the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Enquiries into the matter included ASP Douglas, Inps John and Sylvester and Sgt Stanislaus with additional legal advice provided by Insp Ramjag of the HBI Region Two office.