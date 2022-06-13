A 17-year-old girl has been charged after starting a fire at a child support centre on Thursday.
She is due to appear before a juvenile court today.
The fire destroyed part of the centre, which is run by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to a police report, the fire broke out at the centre located at Crown Street, Tacarigua, around 1.52 a.m. on Thursday.
Fire officers from the Wrightson Road and Arima fire stations responded and extinguished the blaze. However, the house was partially burnt, according to the report.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
Eighteen girls who were in the building at the time were all accounted for and temporally transferred to another facility.
Police said they received a report from a security guard at the centre that the suspect was behaving in an erratic manner and destroying items in the eastern front office of the building.
The guard reported she began pulling some exposed electrical wiring, which caused sparks and ignited the fire.
The two-storey concrete structure was not insured and damage is to be ascertained.