ONE lucky Lotto Plus player, from Gasparillo, won Saturday night’s $15,695,394.46 Lotto Plus jackpot.

Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto Plus millionaire hit the Jackpot with the winning numbers: 2, 6, 8,33,35, and the Powerball number 10.

The National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in a news release yesterday said, “The winning ticket was purchased on Saturday at Kiosk #325, Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo.”