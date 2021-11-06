The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) says it does not support any form of discrimination in the provision of Covid-19 treatment and has called on its membership to continue providing quality care to all patients.

This comes following comments made by TTRNA head Idi Stuart who said he was in support of allocating limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, if a choice had to be made.