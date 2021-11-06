keon

An 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear virtually before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of security officer Khemraj Jaggessar which occurred in Valencia on October 28.

Keon Issac also called Isaiah Clinton, of Phase 4, Beetham Gardens, was also charged on Friday with robbery with violence by WPC Paulette Elcock of the Homicide Bureau Region II following advice received on November 4th by Director of Public Prosecution, Roger Gaspard, SC.

Issac was arrested on October 28 at San Pablo Trace, Valencia, by officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force who were responding to a report of robbery and shooting.

The enquiry was supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps Ramjag and Hosein, and W/Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

