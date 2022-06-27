A 16-year-old is expected to appear before a master of the Fyzabad Children’s Court on Monday, charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Curtis Greene.
Greene, 52, who was also known as Fighter, a labourer, of Beach Road, Point Fortin, was at a gas station in the area on June 17, when he allegedly got into an altercation with a teenager. During the incident, the teen allegedly threw several glass bottles at the victim, wounding him, a post to the police's social media page stated. The victim died at the scene.
The accused was arrested by officers of the South Western Division shortly after the incident.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul and Insp Jones, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, the post said.
The teenager was charged with the offence on Sunday by constable Griffith also of HBI Region Three, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.