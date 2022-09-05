A teenager is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the murder of taxi driver Shabiram Bandool.
Bandool, 60 of Felicity, was found injured outside a vehicle in the area on February 5, 2021. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in a critical condition, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Chiari Soverall, 19 of Felicity, was charged with wounding in connection with the incident and remanded into custody at the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
Bandool died on June 25 2021 as a result of injuries he sustained on February 5, the police's post said.
On Monday Soverall was charged with murder by acting corporal Augustus, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, following advice last week from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul.
Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Dhilpaul and Sgt Jones, both of the HBI, Region Three.