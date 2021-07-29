TEENAGER Resa Ramoutar was dressed like a bride for her funeral yesterday.
Ramoutar, 19, died in a vehicular accident last week Monday. She was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by Alex Mohammed. The vehicle spun out of control along the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of the Divali Nagar Site, and crashed into a tree. Ramoutar was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility but succumbed to her injuries.
Mohammed suffered no serious injuries.
In posts on social media, Mohammed revealed phone messages with Ramoutar where he hinted at a marriage proposal for her 20th birthday on September 29.
He stood for a lengthy period at her coffin yesterday after placing a garland on her body, along with the others placed by mourners. Mohammed also took a picture of Ramoutar.
The teen was decked in traditional Indian wear with jewellery fit for a bride. A decorated hearse had earlier arrived at her Cunupia home to music and gold coloured decorations inclusive of balloons. Tassa was also played as her coffin left the house.
During the funeral several relatives gave tributes to the teenager. She was described during one of the eulogies as a “great soul” who touched many lives and whose time on earth was simple, short and sweet. She was however described as no push over. “You stood firm in anything you believed in. Your attributes were so prominent, you weren’t just a life, you lived even if it was for a short time,” the well-wisher said.
Ramoutar’s niece, Isabella, said she spent the last day with her aunt and they planned to have an exciting follow up day.
Cousin Olivia shared a card Ramoutar made for her last birthday. She said Ramoutar’s bubbly personality and smile could light up a person’s entire day.
The officiating pundit told mourners that life is uncertain. “Life is like a drop of dew on the petal of a flower. At any moment that can be destroyed, it can be taken from us so we have to live our life in a way that we would show the greatest respect for this body that we have been given.”
He said Ramoutar was on social media in a pleasant way and was a happy soul. “She has affected us in some way, not by her death but by her life. We are here (yesterday) because of how she lived not how she died.”