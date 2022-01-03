A teenager has been denied bail for alleged sexual acts committed at the home of the victim.
The 17-year-old appeared virtually before Master Vigel Paul at the Port of Spain Children’s court on December 29 charged with sexual penetration and sexual touching.
The victim had reported days earlier, that she was at her home with two siblings when a teenage boy called her into a room. He allegedly caused her to touch his private part and then sexually penetrated her.
The matter was investigated by corporal Karmody and was supervised superintendent Guy-Alleyne ASP Roberts, inspector Charles and sergeants Hospedales and Jairam.
The teen was arrested two days later, on December 23.
During his court appearance he was not called upon to plea to the indictable offences. He was remanded into custody at a youth facility.
He will reappear virtually on January 25.