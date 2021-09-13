A 16-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother in Arima when she walked away and never returned on Sunday.
The family of Anya Abraham is now seeking the public’s assistance in finding her.
Abraham, of Kelly Village, St Helena, was last seen near the traffic lights at Subero Street, Malabar, at around 5.15pm.
She was wearing a black top with a pineapple at the front and black shorts.
The Express spoke with Abraham’s older brother, Ancil Abraham, who said his family was visiting their grandmother on Sunday.
“We were inside the house when Anya walked out. We did not find her after that. We don’t know why she left and what happened. She did not take anything with her. She had about $40,” he said.
The brother immediately posted photographs of his sister and details of her disappearance to social media.
“Someone sent a voice note saying my sister was seen near the traffic lights speaking with someone on the phone. We contacted all her friends but no one has seen her,” he said.
Relatives said there were no arguments and Abraham had no reason to leave her family.
“She would always ask my mom to go out with her friends and where ever she wanted to go my mom or I would take her,” he said.
A missing person report was filed at the Malabar Police Station.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anya Abraham can contact her relatives at 471-5412 or 771-4341.