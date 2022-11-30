airborne

The vehicle involved in the fatal crash. Photo: Dexter Philip

A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, where motorists endured several hours of crawling traffic due to flood waters on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified by police as Rond Mohammad, of Phillipine Road.

A police report said that Mohammad was a passenger in a blue Nissan Wingroad driven by a man, also 19 years old, of St John Trace, Tarouba Road, Marabella.

The vehicle was headed south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway when at around 7.35 p.m., in the vicinity of the Brian Lara Stadium the driver lost control of it.

The vehicle crossed over to the north bound lane of the highway and became airborne.

Police were told that whilst airborne Mohammad pitched out of the vehicle and was struck by an oncoming vehicle on the north bound lane of the highway.

The second vehicle overturned several times on the north-bound lane of the highway before it crashed.

In the vehicle with Mohammad and the driver were four other teenagers, two of them aged 17 and two others aged 18.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Mohammad was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

W/Cpl Rajkumar and WPC Hamilton and other police officers responded to the scene and investigations are continuing.

