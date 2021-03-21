FAMILY and friends searched the waters off Cedros on Saturday night for a 15-year-old boy who fell off a boat hours earlier.
Police said that they were told that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. off Fullerton village.
Local Government Councillor for Cedros Shankar Teelucksingh told Express that he was told that up to 9.30 p.m. the search was still on for the missing teenager, identified as Matthew Sookoo.
The Express was told that the teenager was sitting in a pirogue in company with other people and the boat captain.
As the captain turned the boat the teenager lost his balance and fell into the sea.
The captain and the occupants of the boat searched for the boy, and relatives and friends joined as the searches intensified throughout the evening and night.