A teenager and her brothers were fined a total of $66,000 after appearing virtually before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Thursday.
Britney Moore, 19, and her siblings, Daniel Young, 24, and Renrick Bobb, 26, of Maya Village, Sans Souci, all pleaded guilty to the joint charge of possession of 960 grammes of cannabis when they appeared before magistrate Cheron Raphael. They were each fined $15,000 for the offence.
Young was also fined $20,000 on a charge of possession of 1.92 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and $1,000 for possession of the carcasses of a protected animal, an iguana, in the closed season.
The siblings were given 18 months to pay the fines or will serve three years’ hard labour in prison.
According to police reports, at 5.10 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers attached to the Toco and Matelot police stations and the Eastern Division Task Force, led by Sgt Edwards and acting Cpl Andrews, executed a search warrant for illegal firearms and ammunition at the Maya Village, Sans Souci home of a male suspect. The man’s siblings were also present at the house. During the search, a quantity of cannabis was found together with three iguana carcasses.
Police conducted further enquiries, and at 8.30 a.m. that day, they executed a search warrant at another home of Young at George Street, San Souci, where a quantity of cannabis was also found and seized. Following further investigations, Andrews laid charges against the three.