A teenager, last seen entering a PH taxi in Port-of-Spain on Sunday night, has been reported missing.
Malick Christopher John, 17, ended his shift at a supermarket located at corner George Street and Independence Square at around 6p.m.
He walked to the San Juan taxi stand and entered a vehicle to go to his mother’s house in Aranguez.
His mother, Maranda John, said her son did not arrive home before the 7pm curfew came into effect. “That was when I called his father because he stayed with him sometimes. He was not there and I know my child would not go anywhere else. I became worried and went to the San Juan and then Besson Street police stations,” she said.
John said a coworker saw her son entering a PH taxi. “But she did not have details about the vehicle. My son does not have a phone at the moment because it fell two weeks ago. He was saving up to buy a new one. My son will never go anywhere. He went to work and came straight home,” she said.
The teenager was wearing a red t-shirt, three quarter demin pants and black sneakers.
John said her son had stayed the weekend at his father’s house and she spoke with him before he left for work at 2.45pm on Sunday. “He called to say he was going to work. He was coming by me after work. My child did not run away,” she said.
John said she went to the San Juan taxi stand this morning and walked the streets pleading for information on her son.
Four months ago, John said, a white Nissan Tiida car pulled alongside her son while he was waiting on his grandfather. “The driver told my son he had been looking at him for a while and he can take him home anytime he wanted. My son said he never saw that car again,” she said.
John said son is a quiet boy who was not outgoing. “He wouldn’t speak to you if you didn’t speak to him first. I am begging anyone who knows anything to contact me please,” she said.
John can be reached at 755-4773.