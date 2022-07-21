dead

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in San Juan last night.

The deceased has been identified as Robinho Ramsaroop, of Sunshine Avenue, San Juan.

The Express was told that at about 7.50 p.m., Ramsaroop was liming along the roadway near his home when he got into a physical altercation with a man known to him.

The man then entered a vehicle and drove away.

About ten minutes later, a vehicle which matched the description that the suspect in the altercation had used was seen driving along the roadway.

Gunshots were heard and Ramsaroop was shot several times.

He fell to the ground and died.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by Insp Daniel and Sgt Mohammed responded.

Searches are ongoing for the suspect.

