POLICE are searching for a 24-year-old man who beat his 17-year-old girlfriend with a cutlass and locked her in his house.
The victim was hospitalised in serious condition, police said.
The man, of Plaisance Park in Pointe-a-Pierre, has eluded police arrest since the incident on Sunday.
A police report said that the teenager was at the home of the man when at around 3.40 p.m. they got into an argument.
The victim reported that the man took a cutlass and beat her, causing injuries to her head and arms.
The man locked the girl inside the house and fled.
The victim escaped through a window on the northern side of the house, the report said.
She alerted neighbours who contacted the police.
PCs Smith and Parbhu of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded and searched for the suspect but no one was arrested.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.