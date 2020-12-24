POLICE were seeking to arrest a man who bribed his teenaged daughter into sexual assault.
The victim, 13-years-old, revealed the harrowing incident to her mother in a text message.
The text read, "Mommy, my father interfered with me last night. I never told granny anything because I feel she would not believe me. Call me when you get this message".
The mother reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, and the case is being investigated by the Child Protection Unit.
Police were told that the victim lives with her grandmother in south Trinidad.
Last weekend she went to her father's house to spend time with him.
While there, the man gave her $500, then sexually assaulted her.
Police were told that the child has since been taken for medical treatment and is in care of her mother.