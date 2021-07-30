The TTPS is appealing to the public for information that will return these two teenaged girls for whom they have received separate missing person reports from their families.
Shahnaz Shakira Akaloo, 16, of Ramroop Settlement, Cunupia, was last seen on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Shahnaz should contact Cunupia police at 665 3080, or police emergency numbers 999, 555, 911 or 800-TIPS or contact any police station or use the TTPS app.
Dominique Genty, 16, of Carmen Courts, Arouca, was last seen on Thursday.
Anyone with information on Dominique should contact Arouca police at 640-6138, or police emergency numbers 999, 555, 911 or 800-TIPS or any police station, or use the TTPS app.