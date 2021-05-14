A CUNUPIA teenager was arrested for being in possession of a loaded shotgun Thursday.
Karan Tom, 18, of Ramkalia Trace, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his house and allegedly found a 12-gauge homemade shotgun fitted with two rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.
The officers took possession of the shotgun and ammunition and arrested Tom for the offences of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Tewarie, Supt Pierre and ASP Dipchand, coordinated by Sgt Nelson, and included officers of the Chaguanas CID and CID Operations Unit.
Tom appeared in a virtual hearing before Chaguanas senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie.
Tom pleaded guilty to the offences and is due for sentencing on May 18.