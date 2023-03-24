Police officers arrested a 15-year-old for possession of a revolver and for driving while not being the holder of a driver’s permit.
The teen was in Gasparillo, driving a white Nissan AD Wagon, when the vehicle was stopped and searched by officers of the Gasparillo police station.
He was one of four people arrested by the officers after the revolver was found.
Also, during an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division on Tuesday, five people were arrested for possession of cocaine, while, based on intelligence information, officers went to a bushy area off Old Train Line, Marabella, where a search resulted in an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine being found.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and directly supervised by Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Joseph, acting Cpls Legendre and Plenty, and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
An intelligence-led anti-crime exercise was also conducted in the Marabella and Gasparillo areas during which officers executed search warrants at various locations within the division and targeted several people wanted for outstanding crimes within the Southern Division.
The exercise resulted in the arrest of four people:
- A 23-year-old labourer of Bayshore, Marabella, for possession of five rounds ammunition and outstanding enquiries.
- A 26-year-old labourer of Tarouba Road, Marabella, for larceny.
- A 30-year-old labourer of Silk Cotton, Battoo Avenue, Marabella, for four outstanding warrants.
- A 33-year-old of Third Street, Corinth Settlement, for larceny. (The stolen items were recovered).
This exercise was executed by officers of the Southern Division Operations Unit, the Southern Division Task Force, Marabella and Gasparillo Criminal Investigations Department and the Canine Unit.
Investigations are ongoing.