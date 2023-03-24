Drivers' permit form and keys

Police officers arrested a 15-year-old for possession of a revolver and for driving while not being the holder of a driver’s permit.

The teen was in Gasparillo, driving a white Nissan AD Wagon, when the vehicle was stopped and searched by officers of the Gasparillo police station.

He was one of four people arrested by the officers after the revolver was found.

Also, during an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division on Tuesday, five people were arrested for possession of cocaine, while, based on intelligence information, officers went to a bushy area off Old Train Line, Marabella, where a search resulted in an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine being found.

The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Jaikaran and directly supervised by Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Joseph, acting Cpls Legendre and Plenty, and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.

An intelligence-led anti-crime exercise was also conducted in the Marabella and Gasparillo areas during which officers executed search warrants at various locations within the division and targeted several people wanted for outstanding crimes within the Southern Division.

The exercise resulted in the arrest of four people:

- A 23-year-old labourer of Bayshore, Marabella, for possession of five rounds ammunition and outstanding enquiries.

- A 26-year-old labourer of Tarouba Road, Marabella, for larceny.

- A 30-year-old labourer of Silk Cotton, Battoo Avenue, Marabella, for four outstanding warrants.

-  A 33-year-old of Third Street, Corinth Settlement, for larceny. (The stolen items were recovered).

This exercise was executed by officers of the Southern Division Operations Unit, the Southern Division Task Force, Marabella and Gasparillo Criminal Investigations Department and the Canine Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Heavy police presence at RIC talks in ‘Diego’

Heavy police presence at RIC talks in ‘Diego’

There was a heavy police presence at the Regulated Industries Commission’s (RIC) public consultation on the proposed electricity rate increase in Diego Martin on Wednesday night.

This came after RIC officials expressed concerns for their safety, following a disruption at its meeting in Chaguanas last week, which caused the meeting to be prematurely ended.

NO ATTACK ON DPP

NO ATTACK ON DPP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made it clear yesterday that he did not attack the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but he reserved the right to respond to the DPP’s public statement that the criminal justice system was heading for collapse.

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister severely castigated the Opposition Leader for claiming he planned to fire the DPP.

' It is a fair game' - Tobago takes $23m lotto

' It is a fair game' - Tobago takes $23m lotto

One person won the over $23 million Lotto Plus jackpot on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was bought in Tobago by at Harrydon’s Play Whe Outlet Ltd, corner Main and Bacolet streets. Scarborough.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, which means the numbers 1, 3, 14, 20, 33 Powerball 9, were randomly selected at the terminal.

Recommended for you