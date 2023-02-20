Before Jouvert celebrations on Monday, officers arrested a 19-year-old and seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in the Northern Division.
Officers went to Wellington Street, around 11.05 p.m. on Sunday and arrested a teen suspect of the area. A search resulted in the discovery of one Glock pistol, two magazines and 43 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his possession.
The operation between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 2 a.m. on Monday in the St Joseph area, was spearheaded by ACP Mystar, Snr Supt Ramphall, Supt Etienne, ASP Ramharack and Insp Highly and included officers of the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department.
It was the second firearm seized in the Northern Division in the past 24 hours as a result of the work of officers conducting Securing Our Carnival Activities (SOCA) exercises. During a similar exercise yesterday morning, officers, acting on information, seized a revolver in the St Augustine area.