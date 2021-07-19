Police arrested an 18-year-old Diego Martin man carrying a loaded Glock pistol in Diego Martin on Sunday.
The teenager was arrested during an Operation Strike Back 3 police .
Around 5 p.m., at Unity Road, Rich Plain, officers stopped and searched the suspect and allegedly found a Glock 21 pistol loaded with 13 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition tucked away in the waist of his pants.
The officers took possession of the firearm and the man was arrested.
Also during the operation, the police team went to La Pregnancy Lane, La Puerta, Four Roads, where officers found 62 grammes of marijuana at an abandoned lot.
The exercise was headed by Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, coordinated by Sgt Carmona, supervised by Cpl Edwards, Cpl Dominique, and included PCs Mc Clean, Rogers, Genty, Sahadath, Roberts and Peltier.
PC Roberts is continuing enquires.