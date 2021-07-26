A 17-year-old Diego Martin boy allegedly carrying a loaded firearm was arrested by police during an anti-crime exercise on Sunday.
The suspect, of Upper Farm Road, Richplain, was charged for the offences of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A police report said that at around 12.45 p.m., officers went to that area where they saw the suspect standing behind a bunch of banana trees.
The officers allegedly observed him drop a firearm as they approached him.
He was arrested and a Beretta pistol loaded with 13 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition was seized.
Officers continued enquiries and executed a search warrant at the home of the teenager in the presence of his mother but nothing illegal was found.
However, a white sock containing ten rounds of 40 calibre ammunition was allegedly found in a concrete brick near the residence.
During the exercise, officers also conducted a search opposite Mercer Road in Diego Martin where they found a black plastic bag containing ten packets with 80 grammes of marijuana.
No one was arrested in connection with the latter find.
The exercise was conducted under the coordination of Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, coordinated by Supt Henry and ASP Baird.
It was supervised by Sgt Carmona, Cpls Hunte, and Khan, and included officers of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF).
The teenaged boy was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a magistrate at the Children’s Court on Monday.