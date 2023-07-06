A teenager will serve time in jail for assaulting and robbing a family while armed with a gun.
Jobe George, 18 of Turpin Trace, Harris Village, South Oropouche, pleaded guilty to five charges before a Siparia magistrate on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 12 years hard labour for three offences of robbery with violence, three years hard labour for possession of a firearm and three years hard labour for possession of ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently. He will serve 12 years in jail.
According to a police report, on June 30, a family was at their South Oropouche home when a vehicle arrived at their residence. The occupants alighted and announced a robbery. They allegedly assaulted the four occupants of the house and took them inside and robbed them of TT$65,000 and a quantity of jewellery.
Officers on mobile patrol were alerted to a robbery in progress at South Oropouche and a party of officers arrived at the residence. They allegedly observed a man with a gun aimed at four people, all laying on a grassy area of the yard.
The officers announced themselves and entered the premises and three of the four men escaped into nearby bushes. The fourth man ran to the left side of the house. Constables Noel and Bisram chased after him and he was subdued and arrested. George was also relieved of a sawed-off shotgun loaded with two 16 gauge cartridges. The investigation is ongoing into the three remaining suspects.