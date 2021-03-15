Police need help in locating 17-year-old Shanika Mohammed and 4-month-old Kaliste Mohammed.
Shanika and Kaliste, both of Stephanie Avenue, Margaret Crescent, Aripero were last seen at 10p.m. last Friday.
Shanika is of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. She is brown in complexion and was last seen wearing a brown dress. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Oropouche Police Station at 677-7544, CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.