Two teenaged mothers and their children have gone missing from a care centre at South Oropouche.
The TTPS issued bulletins on Friday seeking the public's assistance to find them.
Missing are Christina Sookdeo, 16, and Calvin Sookdeo, seven months old, and Gloria Ramlogan, 16, and Jordan Ramlogan.
The bulletin stated that the women and their children were last seen on Monday at the Mary Care Centre, Partap Trace.
Anyone with information can contact the Oropouche Police Station at 677-7544, or police emergency numbers 999, 555, 911 or 800-TIPS, or any police station or send information via the TTPS app.