MINUTES before curfew on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old man was shot dead in Arima.
Andell Hernandez, of Hill Top Drive, Maturita Extension, was shot to the upper body.
A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. Hernandez was with relatives walking near his home when they saw two men standing on the road.
Both men pulled out firearms and opened fire.
Hernandez collapsed and died at the scene.
Police responded and crime scene investigators retrieved six nine-millimetre shell casings and eight 40-calibre shell casings.
Hernandez’s mother, Kathy-ann Guerra, identified her son’s body to police.
The killing took the murder toll to nine in four days.