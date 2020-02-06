LIMPING, and wearing a cast around his head and neck, a 17-year-old boy was yesterday brought to court for the murder of Dr Rudradeva Sharma and Akeem Marine.
The boy, whose name cannot be published because he is a minor, was also charged with four other offences.
These were two offences each for kidnapping and robbery of Sharma and his colleague, Dr Prem Naidoo. The boy is the second teenager to face these charges, which in this case, were laid under the murder felony rule.
Under this principle, a person is killed during the commission of an arrestable offence involving violence, even if it was not the intention to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.
It was on January 15 that Sharma, 39, of La Romaine, and Naidoo, 38, finished their shifts at the San Fernando General Hospital and went to Rushworth Street Extension, San Fernando, where they were allegedly taken against their will.
The doctors, Marine, 19, of San Fernando, and others were occupants of Sharma’s SUV which crashed along the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Macaulay.
Sharma died at the scene while Marine died the following day at hospital.
During the court hearing before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor the teen’s attorney Chantal Paul said he suffered pain in the abdomen while waiting for the matter to be called.
Paul asked the magistrate for her client to be taken for medical treatment, who referred the request after the hearing to police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan.
Seedan said police officers would make arrangements to have the accused taken for treatment.
The boy, whose head and neck were in a cast, was helped to the court by a police officer.
The teenager remained seated for the court hearing.
Psychiatric evaluation
Connor asked his attorney what was wrong with her client, and Paul said he had been involved in a road traffic accident.
Paul said her client had sustained a contusion on the brain and was attending the hospital’s neurological clinic.
The attorney said she had difficulty over the past two weeks to get information from her client, and asked the court for him to be administered a psychiatric evaluation.
The magistrate was shown his hospital medical report.
He and his mother’s identification cards were also presented to the magistrate. Paul enquired how long it would take for a State attorney to be appointed to the case, and the prosecutor estimated two months.
The magistrate said she would require feedback on his medical condition before requesting the psychiatric evaluation, and adjourned the case to tomorrow.