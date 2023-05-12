Teen on murder charge

Teenager Rasheed Mustafa was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday, charged with the murder of Jevon Roberts.
Roberts, 34 of Aranguez, was found with several gunshot wounds about his body in the Belmont area on August 24, 2022.
Mustafa, also known as Taliban, 19 of East Dry River, Port of Spain, was also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
The offences were laid on Thursday by constable Clinton, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Bridglal, Insps Lynch and Mongroo and Sgts Ramsumair and Pinder, all of HBI, Region One.
The investigation’s success was built on a strategic partnership with the Electronic Monitoring Unit and the utilization of Electronic Monitoring Technology.
A male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident on May 3, by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force.