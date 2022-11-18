Teen on murder charge

A 17-year-old appeared before the Children’s Court on Thursday, charged with the June murder of Jean-Paul Perez.
Perez, aka ‘Jah Paul’, 36, a contractor of Arima, was at Malabar Branch Road, on June 12, when he was shot at and wounded by a gunman. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he died.
A male suspect was arrested shortly after by officers of the Northern Division.
The teen was charged by constable Salina, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC. He also faced offences of possession of firearm and possession of ammunition. He appeared in court on Thursday and the matters were adjourned to November 23.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Insp Sylvester, acting corporal Gordon and constable Mc Queen, all of the HBI Region Two.