Teen on sex charge

An 18-year-old appeared before a Tobago magistrate on Tuesday charged with the sexual penetration of a 16-year-old relative.
Magistrate Indar Jagroo placed him on $90,000 bail with the condition that he not communicate directly or indirectly with the victim. The unemployed man is also to report to a police station in his area once a week.
He is next scheduled to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on March 15.
A police report stated that on February 5, a 16-year-old girl was at home, when a male relative allegedly entered her bedroom and sexually penetrated her.
The incident was later reported to the Child Protection Unit, Tobago Division. After officers conducted investigations, one suspect was arrested, and he was charged with sexual penetration by constable Leacock on February 13.
The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and acting Inspector Miller.