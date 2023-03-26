police tape

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy became the country's latest murder victim when he was shot dead on Saturday night in Valencia.

Two other people were also injured during the attack. They remained warded at hospital up to Sunday afternoon.

The victim has since ben identified as Kyle Paul.

Police stated that sometime around 9 p.m., a group of gunmen ran through KP Lands indiscriminately firing their weapons. As those in the area scampered for safety, Paul and the two others were hit.

All three were taken to hospital but Paul was pronounced dead while being treated, said police.

After carrying out the attack, the gunmen ran off and escaped, said investigators.

