crime scene

POLICE are searching for two men who raped a teenager and robbed her family during a home invasion in Rio Claro.

The incident occurred shortly before daybreak on Friday.

A police report said that at around 5.30 a.m. two of the teenager’s male relatives were having a conversation standing outside the house when two men both wearing ski masks and balaclava over their faces exited a silver Nissan Tiida.

One of the perpetrators pointed a firearm and announced a hold up.

The two male victims were taken to a bedroom where the teenager was asleep.

The two male victims were ordered to lie down on the floor with their heads facing the wall as the thieves kicked them and demanded cash and jewellery.

The thieves grabbed $50, a quantity of costume jewellery and a bag containing banking documents.

They then sexually assaulted the teenager.

They then returned to the vehicle which waited on the road and made their escape.

Officers of the Rio Claro CID responded and searched for the perpetrators, but no one was arrested.

WPC Jagroop is continuing investigations.

