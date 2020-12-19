An angry 16-year-old boy walked out of his home last week Sunday and has not returned.
And his worried mother is pleading for him to come back home.
Esther Brown, a mother of four, said she is now worried that her son is not safe and may have found himself in bad company.
Salem Thompson, a secondary school pupil, waited for his mother to leave their Caratal Road home before leaving.
Brown said her son became angry after she refused to allow him to attend a friend’s party that same day.
“He asked me to go to the party and I said no because we need to be safe now with Covid around and it is not right to go to people’s house. He became angry. I left for the market on Sunday morning and when I came home he was not there,” she said.
Brown said she adopted the boy when he was two months old and had loved and cared for him as her own child. “I drop him wherever he wants to go and I pick him up. The only place he would spend the night is at the home of his biological grandmother. I am very worried because look at these missing children turning up dead,” she said.
Brown said her son’s school bag, some clothing, slippers and cellphone were missing from his bedroom.
A missing person report was filed on Sunday night.
“I called his friends and one said she spoke to him on Instagram and told him to go home. We are calling his cellphone but it is switched off,” she said.
Brown said she misses her son and wants him to return home for the holidays.
“Salem, we miss you. Come back home. I am very worried about you,” she said.
Gasparillo police confirmed that a report was filed and investigations were ongoing.