Police are again calling on the public to exercise caution when they conduct sales with persons they meet online.
The latest reminder comes after two 19-year-olds were shot in Arima on Saturday night trying to sell an iPhone8.One of the victims, Nicholas Butcher, of Casil Avenue, Greenvale, La Horquetta, died as a result of his injuries.
The second victim, Travis Beharry, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, is being treated for injuries he sustained.
At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the two friends made their way to Demerara Road, Arima, to meet a potential seller.
Butcher had met with someone online to sell the phone for $1,300.
While waiting in the area, a black Y11 Wingroad pulled up next to the two friends. A man exited the vehicle and confronted them with a firearm. He then relieved the men of their cash and valuables.
However, police were told that the suspect, without any warning, fired at the two victims. Both Butcher and Beharry were shot.
The suspect then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The victims entered the vehicle they came in and went to the home of a 30-year-old woman they knew. They were then taken to Arima Hospital, but Butcher died while undergoing treatment.
He had been shot repeatedly to the chest.
Beharry suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm.
A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, led by Insp Pitt, Sgt Nicome, Cpl Bushell, Cpl Bissoon, WPC White, and WPC Cudjoe Joseph, responded.
Northern Division Crime Scene Unit recovered three spent shells.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has repeatedly advised citizens to exercise caution with online sales, especially with persons they do not know or if they have to go into areas they are unfamiliar with.
The TTPS said persons could notify the police and, if available, could even utilise police stations in the districts that they were going to for these sales.