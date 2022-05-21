A 19-year-old man was shot dead in Longdenville yesterday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Abraham Antoine, of Cashew Gardens.
Around 10.45 a.m., Antoine was at home with his girlfriend when a masked man entered the home and walked into the kitchen.
He then shot Antoine in the head.
The suspect went back outside and informed Antoine’s girlfriend that if she called the police he would kill her.
He then walked out of the home.
After the suspect had left, the woman called for help and a team of officers led by ASP Persad, Sgt Elvin and Sgt Deo, among others responded.
But Antoine had succumbed to his wounds.
This killing pushed the murder toll to 207 for the year to date.