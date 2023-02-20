Teen sisters missing

The police service is seeking the public’s help to locate missing sisters Ciara Logan and Nadia Francis.
Ciara, 16 and Nadia, 16, both of Morvant, were last seen around 10.30 a.m, on Friday and were reported missing to the Besson Street police station by a relative.
Ciara is of African descent, approximately five feet, six inches tall, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a light grey crop top, a pair of blue bell bottom jeans and two gold-coloured chains.
Nadia is also of African descent, slim built, five feet, six inches tall and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a light grey crop top, a pair of newspaper print tights and a pair of black sandals with gold studs.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, can call the Besson Street police station at 623-1395 or 623-5173. The police can also be reached through any police station or via 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or the TTPS App.