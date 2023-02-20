Teen sisters missing

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will today open the gates to the post-pandemic Greatest Show on Earth with thousands of revellers hitting the streets for two days of masquerading that will showcase traditional ole mas as well as modern costumes.

While Carnival Tuesday will see masqueraders across the country in full costume, Carnival Monday now holds its own, as “Monday wear” fashion also takes the stage.

The feteing season began in January, but many visitors from around the world started arriving in T&T two weeks ago to experience different activities leading up to the festival.