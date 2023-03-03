A 70-year-old was among three arrested after police officers found a gun at a house in Fyzabad.
Also, an 18-year-old was arrested with others for larceny at a Wallerfield quarry.
On Thursday, in the South Western Division, Task Force officers conducted an anti-crime exercise during which they went to the Fyzabad area.
A search was done at the home of a 33-year-old suspect, which resulted in one Browning pistol loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition being found.
Three suspects, ages 33 to 70, who were at the house at the time of the exercise were arrested.
Also on Thursday, in the Western Division, Task Force officers conducted an exercise during which they went to the Cocorite area where they saw a man with an object resembling a firearm in his possession.
As the officers approached him, he dropped the object and ran. A check of the area resulted in officers finding one Beretta pistol loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Meanwhile, a sting operation conducted in the Diego Martin area, resulted in one Beretta pistol being seized and the arrest of a 27-year-old man from Four Roads.
In another exercise, officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department, Northern Division Task Force, Areas North and South, responded to a report of a larceny in progress at a Wallerfield quarry around 11 p.m on Thursday.
Reports indicate that officers were on patrol in the Arima area when they received the report and responded immediately.
Four suspects, ages 18 to 30, of Wallerfield and La Horquetta, were arrested after being found with a quantity of construction ply and ten bags of cement in their possession in the vicinity of the quarry.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service thanked members of the public for providing information and urged citizens to keep partnering with the police to make their communities safer.