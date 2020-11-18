MINUTES after snatching a woman's purse in Maraval, four teenagers were arrested by police on Tuesday.
The suspects were attempting to make a getaway in a vehicle, when it was stopped by Corporal Hunte and other officers of the Western Division Task Force conducting a roadblock exercise at Yogie Drive, Morne Coco Road.
While police were interviewing the suspects, a woman walked up to the officers and informed them that the suspects had just robbed her.
The victim told police that at around 2.15 p.m. she was walking along Morne Coco Road when a brown Nissan B-14 stopped in front of her.
The victim said two men got out of the car, and demanded her handbag, which contained her cell phone, cash and other valuables.
They thieves grabbed the bag, returned to the vehicle and escaped by driving west along Morne Coco Road.
Police checked the vehicle and allegedly recovered the stolen handbag and items.
The four suspects were arrested and taken to the Maraval Police Station pending enquires.