A family dispute led to the chopping death of an 18-year-old Mayaro man on Sunday.
The chopping was so severe, police said, that Rajesh Sookram was almost beheaded. He was also chopped on the shoulder.
The incident occurred at Isthmus Road Guayaguayare at around 3.45pm.
Police said Sookram, a labourer, was at the camp when he was approached by a 29-year-old relative who was armed with a cutlass.
The men began arguing and the suspect began chopping Sookram.
He fell to the ground and died within minutes, police said.
The suspect escaped by running into the forest.
ASP Jankee and a party of officers from the Mayaro CID Task Force and Region 3 Homicide officers visited the scene.
Police said another relative was detained for questioning. A search is on for the suspect.