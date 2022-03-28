A 16-year-old was one of four people held over the weekend with firearms.
Officers of the Western Division arrested the teen from Diego Martin on Saturday after he was caught in possession of a Mac-11 firearm at Simon Street, Diego Martin.
Further enquiries were conducted and when a search warrant was executed at the boy’s home, police also seized an extended magazine, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stated.
Meanwhile, around 2:10 pm on Sunday, officers responded to information which led them to intercept a Mitsubishi panel van along the Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie. During the search, police seized one AR-15 rifle with a magazine containing 12/5.56 ammunition and a knapsack containing over one kilogramme of marijuana. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Central Division
Members of the Central Division Task Force received information pertaining to a man armed with a firearm and seized an AR-15 rifle on Saturday. The officers went to Main Road, Kelly Village, Caroni, however, while approaching the area, a man with a black bag across his back began running. The officers chased the man, however, the suspect escaped, dropping the bag in the process. The bag containing one AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine was seized and taken to the Couva Police Station.
Southern Division
Police in the Southern Division arrested a 30-year-old man from Ste Madeleine on Friday for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition after they seized one .38 revolver with two rounds of .38 ammunition during an anti-crime exercise.
Eastern Division
On Friday officers of the Eastern Division also seized one Walter P99 pistol with a magazine attached. A man from Valencia was arrested.
Commenting on the seizure of the five illegal firearms, which included three high-powered weapons, Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said, “Eradicating the threat posed by illegal firearms to the public remains a major priority of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and intelligence-led operations are key to accomplishing this goal.”
Also, officers of the South Western Division, during the search of a truck, found 60 buckets containing honey and six protected, white-fronted Capuchin monkeys. The seized honey had a street value of $276,000 and the monkeys, a street value of $9,000. The monkeys were handed over to the curator of the Emperor Valley Zoo for safekeeping and five men were arrested. Enquiries are continuing in relation to the honey.
Police from the Central Division recovered nine Nissan vehicles that were reported stolen. Two men were arrested in connection with this intelligence-led exercise.
Jacob also lauded the effort of Port-of-Spain Task Force officers and the Port-of-Spain Operational Command Centre which led to the swift arrest of a suspect in a stabbing incident on Saturday night. Jacob added that diligent investigative work, coupled with the use of available technology are essential towards detecting crimes and arresting the criminal elements that threaten communities.
According to police reports, around 11:40 pm on Saturday, officers attached to the Port-of-Spain Task Force received information from the Port-of-Spain Operational Command Centre, who informed them that a man was being stabbed by an assailant in the vicinity of Charlotte Street and Duke Street. The officers responded immediately and upon arrival at the scene, they observed a man fitting the description of the suspect with blood on his hands, in possession of a knife covered in blood in his hand. The officers arrested the man, took possession of the knife and conveyed him to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital to seek medical attention. A short while later, officers saw a man lying motionless on Charlotte Street in a pool of blood, nursing what appeared to be stab wounds to his chest.
The unidentified victim was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect and the knife were handed over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1, who are currently conducting enquiries into the suspected murder.