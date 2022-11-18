A 17-year-old Diego Martin boy was shot and killed on Thursday night.
Neighbours told police that the shooting occurred during a heavy bout of rainfall, and they did not hear the gunfire that ended that the life of Kaleem Ishmael Salvary, of Andrew Trace, River Estate.
Salvary was know by most as "Happy".
A police report stated that at around 9.45 p.m. an 18-year-old friend of Kaleem was told of the shooting.
The friend went to the apartment where Kaleem resided and found him on a bed unresponsive, with blood stains on his tee-shirt.
He raised an alarm and police officers were informed of the incident.
Police officers of the Western Division Task Force responded and residents took them into a room where they saw the teenager’s body and several spent nine millimetre shells and one live round of on the floor of the room.
Police said that the teenager’s body was identified by his mother, Precious Goking.
Homicide detectives Sgt Seechan and Cpl Pereira of as well as crime scene investigators also responded.
In an unrelated incident, a Curepe man was gunned down near his shop on Thursday.
Makesi Le Maitre, 39, lived and operated his shop in Jackson Street, Curepe.
Police said that at around 12.10 p.m. Le Maitre was conducting sales at his shop two explosions were heard, and he ran out of the shop toward him bleeding from wounds to his chest.
Emergency Health Services paramedics responded and took him by ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Le Maitre was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Police retrieved a spent shell at the crime scene.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region II and CCTV retrieval Unit canvassed the areas surrounding the crime scene for camera footage assistance.