The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has given instructions to charge an 18-year-old woman for the murder of Kadijah Flament, who was reported missing on June 7.

A man is expected to be charged with disposing Kadijah's body.

The teenager, of Tarodale, was detained by police last week Monday. The 27-year-old man voluntarily went into the San Fernando Police Station.

They will appear virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday. 

A third suspect, a 30-year-old nurse, is being treated at the St Ann's Hospital.

The nurse, Flament’s close friend and legal guardian of her daughter, was detained by police days after she went missing.

She had tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus was been in self-quarantine at her fourth-floor apartment.

Two weeks ago, however, the suspect was taken from her apartment for psychiatric treatment and evaluation at the St Ann’s hospital.

Kadijah Flament

disappeared: Kadijah Flament

The Express was told that Kadijah's eight-year-old daughter wants to know when her mummy will return.

The little girl, being cared for by her grandmother, has not been sleeping well and asks relatives to call her mother on the phone.

Grandmother Anastasia Flament says she is heartbroken and wants to know what happened to her daughter.

“Every morning I wake up hoping we get some closure. Her daughter is asking for her mummy and I have no answers,” she said.

Flament has submitted tissue samples for DNA comparative to be done against skeletal human remains found on June 17 during a search for Kadijah at a dumpsite near agricultural land at Reform Road, Gasparillo.

Relatives of Kadijah Flament

CANEFIELD SEARCH: Relatives of Kadijah Flament, who went missing since June 7, search abandoned canefields together with police officers near Ste Madeleine for clues leading to the whereabouts of the 24-year-old woman on Sunday. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

“I returned to that site yesterday (Friday) hoping to find something that can confirm it was my daughter’s remains. I walked around the site looking in the bushes,” the mother said.

Flament has been leading the search for clues in her daughter’s disappearance or her body.

Flament said two weeks ago she was contacted by police to review surveillance camera footage take from a building near Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando.

The mother said she identified her daughter walking into the road leading to the apartment complex. She was wearing the same white dress as when she left her home on June 7.

There was no footage of her leaving, she said.

Raymond Frederick, the missing woman’s boyfriend, told police that Kadijah left their Lothian’s Road, Princes Town, home to visit her daughter in San Fernando.

Frederick told the Express, “I gave her money to look for her child. Kadijah never returned. I don’t know what went wrong when she went there. When the curfew time was coming I couldn’t find her and I called her mother. Her mother got on to her and she was at the location with the child. Whoever is responsible for Kadijah disappearance must be dealt with accordingly.

