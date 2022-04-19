Nineteen-year-old Jamal Gabriel Reyes has become the second person to be charged with the January murder of Keevin Simon.
Simon, 38 of Bynoe Trace Extension, Enterprise, was found with gunshot wounds to the body at Mayers Lane, Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise on January 25.
Reyes who is also known as 'Jamo' of Chrissie Terrace, is expected to appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday.
The murder charge against him was laid on Sunday by constable La Rode of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3, following advice from the acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.
Investigations conducted by officers of the HBI Region 3 and the Chaguanas police station led to Reyes’ arrest.
Back in February Amal “Blacka” Charles of Enterprise, Chaguanas was the first to be charged with Simon’s murder.