A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Malabar on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Javaughn Alvarez of Mahogany Drive, Malabar.
The Express was told that at about 4.30 p.m., Alvarez was at his home with relatives when a white Nissan Tiida pulled up.
Persons in the car called out to Alvarez.
He went outside and was seen having a conversation with the occupants of the car.
However, while walking back into the yard, several gunshots were heard.
One of the men was seen outside the car holding a firearm.
He returned to the Tiida, and the car sped away.
Relatives found Alvarez bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries about his body.
The police and paramedics were notified and he was taken for medical treatment.
However, Alvarez succumbed to his wounds upon arrival at the Arima Hospital.
He was pronounced dead by Dr Persad.
Crime scene investigators recovered 10 spent shells at the scene.
A team of officers led by Sup Edwards, Insp Pitt, Cpl Pierre, WPC Melville, WPC Diaz, WPC Selena, and PC Adams, among others, responded.
WPC Melville is continuing enquiries.