Help is being sought by the police to find 13-year-old Sariyah Hamilton and 14-year-old Annalie Arneaud.
Sariyah, of Beetham Gardens, is of mixed descent, five feet tall, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday and was reported missing to the Besson Street police station.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Besson Street police station at 623-1395.
Annalie, of Anglais Road, Cumana Village, Toco was last seen on Thursday. She was reported missing to the Toco police station.
Annalie, is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built and light brown in complexion. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Toco police station at 670-8256.
In both cases, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.