Police officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two people, including a teenager, on Tuesday.
Based on information, officers coordinated an operation to intercept a beige Nissan Almera which was reported stolen in the Arouca area on Monday.
The vehicle was successfully stopped along Madras Road, in the Central Division and three suspects, ages 18 to 28, all of La Horquetta were arrested in connection with the matter, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area South, conducted the exercise in the Northern and Central Division, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Tuesday.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Paopnette and Supt Montrichard and included officers of the Central Division Gang Unit and La Horquetta police station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Also, officers of the North Central Division Task Force, Area West, conducted an anti-crime exercise between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m, on Tuesday, during which they conducted several searches in the Tunapuna, St. Joseph, Curepe and Macoya areas.
During the exercise, officers held two male suspects, a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old, both of Warrenville, in connection with a report of motor vehicle larceny which occurred on July 29 in the Caroni area, the police's post said.