Baby boy

Police are investigating the death of a four-week-old baby boy after he was fed.

Baby Jaden Mohammed, of Caratal, was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died on Sunday.

At around 3.55 a.m. police received a report of an unresponsive infant on Allarack Trace.

Police officers met the child’s father, a 23-year-old labourer, who said that the child was fed by his 18-year-old mother at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night.

After the feeding, the mother placed the baby to sleep on their bed in their one-room wooden structure and also retired to bed, with a pillow barricading and separating the infant.

The next day at around 3.20 a.m. they discovered the child motionless.

Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and took the child to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the child but without success.

The baby was pronounced dead at 4.46 a.m.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the San Fernando mortuary.

Sgt Mallo, PC Parbhu and other officers of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded and are continuing investigations.

